Kal Randa Enters Race for St. Louis County Board

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A fourth candidate has entered the race for the open seat on the St. Louis County Board.

Kal Randa is a 22-year-old college student from Hermantown.

He’s expecting to graduate soon from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a major in political science. He is president of the group, Minnesota Students for Liberty.

Randa joins candidates Keith Musolf, Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher, and former Hermantown Mayor Keith MacDonald in the race for the seat left open after Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) was elected to congress.

The election for the seat happens on August 13th.