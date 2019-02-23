Prep Boys Hockey: Greyhounds, Hawks, Raiders Advance to Section Finals; Spartans Fall in Double Overtime in Section Finals

The semifinals for boys hockey took place Saturday at AMSOIL while Superior fell in the section finals in dramatic fashion.

DULUTH, Minn.- In boys hockey action, it was a day filled of four semifinal games over at AMSOIL Arena with section 7A and 7AA.

In the first game of the day, Duluth East took on Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Ricky Lyle would score twice for East as the Greyhounds took care of the Lumberjacks 5-2. Also, East would score twice while shorthanded as they advance to the 7A final against Andover Thursday night.

In 7AA action, the first semi-final featured Virgina/Mountain Iron-Buhl against #1 seed Hermantown. Blake Biondi and Drew Sams would score two goals each in route to a 9-1 Hawks win over the Blue Devils.

In game two of 7AA action, Greenway took on Duluth Denfeld with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s final against Hermantown. Donte Lawson netted a hat trick for the Raiders as Greenway took care of Denfeld 6-2.

In other boys hockey action, Superior got an early goal from Cayden Luarvick however Hudson would score midway through the third period, and then again in double overtime to stun the Spartans 2-1.