Protecting the Birkie with Birkie Security Team

Security prepares for inclement weather.

HAYWARD, Wis.- Behind the scenes, the Birkie Security Team of about 25 volunteers say they’re Sawyer County law enforcement’s eyes and ears for the huge event.

They tell us the weather’s cooperated so far, but they’re preparing for much worse as athletes and fans head home.

Just be safe driving we have a major weather event heading our way,” said Patricia Sanchez, Emergency Manager for Sawyer County.

“Our Law Enforcement is already stretched, we have a lot of extra law enforcement in the area, and we just want to make sure everybody gets home safe, and enjoys a great Birkie event.”