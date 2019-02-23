Saints Women’s Hockey Sweeps Falcons, Advance to Slaats Cup Semifinals

Rachel Anderson scored twice while Taylor Murray and Kayla Kasel each scored once in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team scored four unanswered goals to get the 4-1 win over Concordia Wisconsin and sweep the series to move on to the NCHA Slaats Cup semifinals.

The Saints (20-6-1) will play Lake Forest on Friday at top-seed Adrian in the semifinals.