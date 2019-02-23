UMD Engineering Students Make Electric Bike

Bike can travel up to 25 miles per hour

DULUTH, Minn. – A custom-built electric bike was created by UMD engineering students for their final design project.

The pedal bike was turned into an electric-powered one using lithium-ion batteries, a hub motor, motor controller, and a throttle.

The students also created an app that records the bike’s total distance, average speed, and ride duration.

“In Duluth it’s kind of hard to get around on a bike just because of all the hills but the motor and the battery itself really assists with that,” said Brian Eidenschink, one of the student designers.

The bike has a twenty-five mile range and can travel up to twenty-five miles per hour.