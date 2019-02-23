Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball Fall in UMAC Title Game

Wisconsin-Superior suffered its first ever home UMAC loss, as the Yellowjackets fell in a heartbreaker in the title game.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team fell in a heartbreaker, as Bethany Lutheran got the 55-54 win in the UMAC title game.

Hannah Norlin led the team with 14 points in her final game as Yellowjacket. Eva Reinersten finished with 13 points.

This was the first ever home UMAC loss for UWS, as Bethany Lutheran stopped the Yellowjackets from winning four straight titles.

UWS finishes the season 24-3.