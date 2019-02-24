Chilly Weather Means Chili Cook-Off at Elim Lutheran Church

Affordable event showcased all kinds of Chili.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you needed a bite to warm up in the high winds today, the Elim Lutheran Church had their Crock-Pots at the ready.

They hosted their 3rd Annual Chili Cook-off.

Members of the community could compete with their traditional or non–traditional chili, like the winner who made a white bean chili.

She said while it definitely looked non–traditional, people still seemed to loved it.

“Less people do this one, less competition,” said winner Natasha Schnorr, laughing. “They do for both, the traditional and non traditional. But my husband was doing the traditional so I thought I’d do the non traditional, to be opposite.”

She won the award, a wooden spoon with decorated to commemorate the accomplishment.

She displayed it in her kitchen, next to her one from last year. Her husband, who also competed, said there’s no hard feelings.

If you missed the chili, the church will have a casserole hot dish cook-off on Saint Patrick’s Day.