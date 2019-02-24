Duluth City Councilor Em Westerlund To Not Seek Re-Election

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth city councilor Em Westerlund says she will not be seeking re-election to the Dist. 3 seat when her term ends at the end of 2019.

“Passing an earned sick and safe time ordinance to protect working families is one of the most important things I had the opportunity to work on as the District 3 councilor and I am so proud of our city for seeing the need for this earned benefit,” Westerlund said.

Westerlund, who has been on the council for the past three years, says she is also proud of “pursuing initiatives to ensure gender equity and inclusion.”

Westerlund says she looks forward to spending more time with her soon-to-be 10-year-old stepson and having the time to actually finish reading a book or two.

Councilors Gary Anderson and Arik Forsman are running for re-election in 2020. Councilors Noah Hobbs and Jay Fosle have not confirmed whether they are running again for a seat on the council in 2020.