Man Robs Duluth Domino’s For Cash, Pizza, Breadsticks

DULUTH — A man was arrested Friday after the Domino’s in downtown Duluth was robbed.

The crime happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the store on East 2nd Street.

Police say the 28-year-old suspect demanded food and money while having his hand in his pocket that workers believed was a gun.

The guy left with some cash, two pizzas and some bread sticks.

He was arrested within an hour of the crime for 2nd-degree aggravated robbery.

Nobody was injured.