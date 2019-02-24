Mirage Head Coach Gilderman Leaving Program

Glen Gilderman has been with Proctor/Hermantown since the program started 21 years ago.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After Proctor/Hermantown defeated Mound Westonka Area 5-3 to claim third place in Class A, head coach Glen Gilderman told his team that he would be stepping down.

Gilderman, who has been the only head coach the Mirage have ever had since the program started 21 years ago, led the team to their highest ever state tournament finish this year.

Gilderman finished his career with a 322-219-22 record, becoming one of the Northland’s most consistently successful programs. Gilderman was also inducted into the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame last year.

Gilderman is ready to spend time with his family, especially his newborn grandson, and he feels confident that he’s leaving the program in good hands.

“It was time, and not in a negative way, a really positive way. This is a great group of kids to go out with and it’s great to go out with a third place title in the state, so there’s a lot of reasons, most of it is, it will be time for somebody else to take over with a lot of energy and that kind of stuff,” Gilderman said.