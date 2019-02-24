Powerful Winds Don’t Stop People From Getting Out

50 mph winds rip through lake and Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wind didn’t stop people from getting out in Canal Park.

Even tourists braved the elements, fighting the gusts to get that perfect shot of the lake.

“Madison’s not on a lake like this, so the wind is just nothing that, yeah nothing that we’ve ever seen,” said Weston Erickson, visiting Duluth with his girlfriend. “For me it’s kinda exciting, for my girlfriend who I’m with, I think she’s a little more nervous. And it’s not as fun for her, but I kinda like it.”

“But y’know having a 5-hr drive back tonight is a bit more nerve-wracking, I think.”