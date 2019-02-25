Aad Shriners to Host 10th Annual Winter Wine Down

The Winter Wine Down is Happening Thursday, February 28, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Aad Shriners Oddmen located in Hermantown is proud to present the 10th Annual Winter Wine Down Thursday, Feburary 28, 2019.

Guests will enjoy wine and craft beer tasting, delicious hors d’oeuvres from local caterers and restaurants, raffles, a silent auction and much more.

New this year will be a live performance featuring artist Lee Zimmerman with a live auction to follow.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available in advance at the Shrine office or at the door.

All proceeds benefit Aad Shriners.

Aad Shriners Oddmen are located at 5152 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.