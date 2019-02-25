Anglers Stranded on Lake of Woods

Snowy Conditions Create Huge Drifts on Ice Roads

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn-

More than a hundred anglers had to be rescued and their ice shanties dug out from the middle of the Lake of the Woods after the weekend snow storm.

Only about four to six inches of snow fell, but with 50 plus mile per hour winds the blizzard conditions blocked off the roads with major snow drifts.

Resort workers and Lake of the Woods County Sheriff deputies used plows to reach many of the stranded anglers Monday.

The Sheriff’s office says many were stuck out there without food and heat. At last check, each person who had been reported missing has been accounted for.