Coffee Conversation: Stuffie Boot Camp, Wellness Fair at the Bong Veterans Center

A Busy Week Ahead at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – All Northland stuffed animals are to report to boot camp Friday, March 1 at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

The boot camp is designed to be a fun and educational event for children Pre-K through third grade.

Anyone who has a stuffed animal is welcome to join in on the fun.

The event will put your stuffie through an experience like no other, according to Hayes Scriven, Executive Director of the Bong Center.

Special activities include the popsicle stick wall climb, gumdrop toss, donut tire flip, and the grueling nerd rope climb.

A $10 cost is associated with the Stuffie Boot Camp. Stuffie Boot Camp is happening from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Also happening this week at the Bong Center, a Veterans Wellness Fair will be taking place Thursday, February 28 from noon until 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. author Ames Sheldon will present her book, “Women at the Very Heart of the Great War.”

Scriven says in the program Sheldon talks about the many roles American women played in the Great War, especially those who went over to France to serve as nurses, telephone operators, doctors, truck drivers, chemists, translators, ambulance drivers, and hospital directors.

Click here to find out more information about these upcoming events at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.