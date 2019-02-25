Cook Homicide Suspect Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

DULUTH, Minn.–An Indiana man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing his girlfriend on a property near Cook after her remains were found there in July.

In January, 41-year-old Daniel Lynn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent for the murder of 28-year-old Christina Woods.

Woods’ remains were found on July 2 in a shallow grave on a property owned by Lynn’s family in Beatty Township.

Investigators found a fire pit on the property that included metal buttons from jeans and a necklace.