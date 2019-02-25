Demolition of the Former Carter Hotel Postponed

DULUTH, Minn. – The long–awaited teardown of the former Carter Hotel on North Second Avenue East was put on hold today.

The site is supposed to be replaced with a parking lot for the Fond– Du– Luth Casino.

Officials at the construction site tell us the demolition was postponed until tomorrow due to a last minute inspection.

In an email last week, Fond– Du– Lac Project Manager Mike Murray said “the band is interested in making sure we are good to neighbors. we intend to take all precautions we can to protect the memorial.”

Once the hotel is torn down, the construction of the new parking lot is expected to be completed by early June.

The building is located next to the Clayton Jackson Mcghie Memorial.

During the construction parts of the memorial will be closed off to the public.