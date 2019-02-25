Dozens of Anglers Reported Stranded on Lake of the Woods

BAUDETTE, Minn.-The Lake of the Wood’s Sheriff’s Office said today that more than 100 anglers were stranded on the Lake of the Woods since Sunday.

Snow and roads covered in drifts have been making it difficult for those anglers to get to land.

Some of the anglers, according to the sheriff, were at least 25 miles out in some spots.

At this hour, local resorts and emergency personnel are continuing with rescue efforts.