Duluth Council OKs $88K For External Review Of Police Dept.

DULUTH, Minn.- City councilors have unanimously approved Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken’s request to purchase an external evaluation of his department at a cost of roughly $88,000.

The funds would come from the department’s already-approved operational budget for 2019.

The assessment would be performed by a third party, and police say it would help them better allocate their limited resources with a comprehensive review of operations, resources, equipment and even fleet training.

“It’s broad, it’s from top to bottom,” said Laura Marquardt, deputy chief of investigations and administration. “We’re looking at our entire organization. In reality, when you’re doing one of these we’d like to have no stone unturned.”

Chief Tusken says this type of outside review has not been done in his 27 years with the department and probably not before he started.