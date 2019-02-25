Duluth East’s Ryder Donovan Named Finalist for Mr. Hockey Award

The senior forward leads the Greyhounds in assists and points.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East star Ryder Donovan has been named a finalist for the 2019 Mr. Hockey Award.

The senior, who announced his commitment to Wisconsin last week, finished the regular season with 12 goals and 25 assists. In the two section playoff games so far, Donovan has two goals and two assists as Duluth East gets set to battle Andover Thursday night in the 7AA section finals at Amsoil Arena.

The winner of the Mr. Hockey Award will be announced at a banquet in St. Paul on March 10.