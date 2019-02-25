Eskomo Girls Basketball Enter Section 7AA Playoffs as Top Seed

Esko is looking to avenge their loss last season in the semi-finals to eventual section champs Mesabi East.

ESKO, Minn. – The girls high school basketball playoffs are tipping off later this week so it’s win or go home from here on out. One team that has a little bit of redemption on their minds is Esko.

The Eskomos finished their regular season with a 20–6 record, including 11–2 since the start of the new year. Last season, Esko fell to eventual section champs Mesabi East in the semi–finals. But this season they’ll be one of the most experienced teams in a very competitive section.

“Five of us have been playing together since I can remember. I just think that we don’t want to end it. We want to end it at the state tournament, so I think that makes us go out and want to get it,” said senior Macy Sunnaborg.

“Once you get there, I think anything can happen. And you got to stay optimistic, but you can’t be overly confident either. We’ve played a good number of the teams that are going to compete for the section title. We had a handful of close games. You can never rest on what you did earlier in the season,” head coach Scott Antonutti said.

The Eskomos will open the 7AA playoffs Thursday night at home against Duluth Denfeld.