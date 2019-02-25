Four Anglers Rescued from Snow-Swept Cook County Lake

Rescuers on snowmobiles and snowshoes battled 50-mph winds to rescue four anglers stranded on a snow-swept northern Minnesota lake.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the anglers got their snowmobiles stuck more than 2 miles out on Greenwood Lake on Sunday afternoon. They were able to get phone contact with police in Ontario, Canada, who alerted Cook County authorities.

Search and rescue personnel from several agencies mobilized and found the foursome about three hours later.

One of the anglers was showing signs of hypothermia, frostbite and dehydration and was taken to a hospital on roads that had to be cleared of drifting snow by a private plow operator.