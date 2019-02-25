MnDOT Updates Public on “Can of Worm” Reconstruction Project

"It is very important that the look and feel of this project be acceptable to the neighborhood."

DULUTH, Minn. – Today the Minnesota Department of Transportation was at Clyde Iron Works to give a monthly update on the more than $300 million “Can of Worms” reconstruction project expected for Duluth…

During the public meeting MnDOT officials explained there will be major traffic restrictions during the 2020 construction season, but it will be well worth it.

“It is very important that the look and feel of this project be acceptable to the neighborhood,” said Twin Ports Interchange Project Manager Roberta Dwyer.

The new project will replace aging ramps and bridges to accommodate better freight movement.

Officials say the meeting helps keep commuters informed as well as provides input for future changes of the project.

“We also want to continue to update everyone on what the traffic restrictions will be, what the work will be so that they will be prepared for it,” said Dwyer.