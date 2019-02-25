Opposition to Evers’ Plan for Voucher Schools

MADISON, Wis. – Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to freeze enrollment in Wisconsin’s program that allows students to attend private schools using a taxpayer-funded voucher is drawing opposition.

School Choice Wisconsin president Jim Bender said Monday that the proposal “will not result in better academic outcomes for anyone.” Instead, the choice program advocate says the governor’s plan will “pour gas on the fire of opposition for those who view the education of our children through a singular, political lens.”

The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty also came out against the proposal.

The group’s executive vice president CJ Szafir says the plan will “end school choice as Wisconsin knows it.” He calls it a political move that will only help teachers’ unions, not students.

Evers, the former state schools chief, has been a longtime critic of voucher schools.