Painting Small for Big Prizes

Frozen Finger Miniature Painting Contest held at Dungeon's End.

DULUTH, Minn.- Many are looking for a relaxing, indoor activity this winter.

Dungeon’s End Game store in West Duluth may have just that.

They are hosting a Miniature Figure Painting Contest until the end of March.

Entry fee is the purchase of the models, which are available in four sizes.

“I think people have an artistic side and then you combine that with being able to play games with it and the social aspects of gaming, it really gets people going,” said Dungeon’s End Co-owner, Mason Froberg.

Judges will decide the winners, there’s also a People’s Choice Vote in store and on Facebook.

The figures are either decorative, or can be customized as your player in games like Dungeons and Dragons.