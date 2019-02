Prep Basketball: Agates Girls Win Season Finale, Lions Boys Take Down Panthers

The Two Harbors girls basketball wrapped up their season with a win over Duluth Denfeld.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – In their final respective games of the season, the Two Harbors girls got the home win over Duluth Denfeld 59-28 Monday night.

And in boys action, Brandon Barbee scored his 1000th career point as Lakeview Christian Academy got the road win over South Ridge 81-65.