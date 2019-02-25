School Closings, Delays for Monday, February 25, 2019 Closings and Delays Due to Winter Weather Monday, February 25, 2019 February 25, 2019 Brett Scott, Ashland School District – Closed (No after school activities) Birchwood Schools – 2 Hour Delay Mellen School District – 2 Hour Delay Categories: News, News – Latest News, School Closings Tags: community, education, school closings, weather FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Midday Update 12-19-17 Midday Update 3-8-18 Midday Update 4-30-18 Morning Update 11-1-18