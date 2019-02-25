School Closings, Delays for Monday, February 25, 2019

Closings and Delays Due to Winter Weather Monday, February 25, 2019
Brett Scott,
  • Ashland School District – Closed (No after school activities)
  • Birchwood Schools – 2 Hour Delay
  • Mellen School District – 2 Hour Delay
Categories: News, News – Latest News, School Closings
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Midday Update 12-19-17
Midday Update 3-8-18
Midday Update 4-30-18
Morning Update 11-1-18

You Might Like