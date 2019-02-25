Superior Veteran Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

A military veteran from Superior collected a $1 million Powerball prize Friday. The figure marks the highest Wisconsin Lottery payout to date in 2019.

Glen Erickson from Superior matched all five numbers (10, 17, 18, 43, 65) not including the Powerball (13) in the Feb. 2 drawing. He purchased his ticket at the Kwik Trip on 3027 E. Second St. in Superior. The store will collect a $20,000 retailer incentive for the sale. Player odds for winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

Erickson told Lottery officials that he did not use a particular method when he bought his winning ticket.

“It wasn’t anything more than ‘dumb luck’ on a quick pick,” he said at his claim.

A conversation with a co-worker about the local Powerball win peaked Erickson’s curiosity before he decided to do some further investigation himself.

“I work part-time and my co-worker told me that there was a Powerball win in town and mentioned the location,” said Erickson. “It got me curious, but I didn’t have the ticket with me at the time. I called my elderly mother and asked her to go to my desk and read the number to me. After the call, I told my co-worker that my numbers matched. They went crazy, but it still had not hit me.”

Erickson will proceed with life as usual and already has a specific plan in mind for his winnings.

“It won’t change who I am, except that I’ll have the ability to help more of the people that I want to help.”