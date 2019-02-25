Yellowjackets’ Hannah Norlin Named UMAC Player of the Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin-Superior senior forward Hannah Norlin has been named 2019 UMAC Player of the Year.

Norlin had a monster season for the ‘Jackets, leading the conference in rebounds per game, made field goals and double doubles. She was named UMAC Player of the Week five times this past season.

This is the fourth straight year that a UWS player took home the top honor in women’s basketball. Superior native Hailey Kontny earned Player of the Year honors for the past three seasons.