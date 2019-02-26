All Accounted for During Lake of the Woods Ice Rescue

LAKE OF THE WOODS- Work continues at this hour in rescue operations as authorities try to find stranded anglers on the Lake of the Woods.

According to press release from the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office, anglers became stranded Sunday as wind gusts caused ice roads to become unusable.

So far all anglers have been at least accounted for as rescue operations continue.

“In some cases, people have called the sheriff’s office to be rescued but when they are told their vehicles will not be towed by law enforcement, they choose not to be rescued and instead stay on the lake,” the release said.

Employees from multiple resorts in the area also helped with rescue efforts, along with the Minnesota DNR and Border Patrol.