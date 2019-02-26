Anoka-Hennepin Schools Sued for Transgender Discrimination

COON RAPIDS, Minn.-The parent of a transgender teenager has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Anoka-Hennepin School District.

The lawsuit filed in Anoka County District Court Monday alleges administrators at Coon Rapids High School violated the student’s constitutional rights by not allowing him to use the boys’ locker room as a member of the swim team.

Minnesota’s American Civil Liberties Union’s chapter says the school board singled out the student and forced him to use a separate changing room. ACLU attorney David McKinney says that made the student feel unwelcome and alone.

The school district said in a statement, its plans to accommodate transgender and nonconforming students are made in consultation with school building administrators and district superintendent.

The student no longer attends school in the district.