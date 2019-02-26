CHUM Kicks Off Minnesota Food Share March in Duluth

Campaign aims to restock CHUM from Holidays.

DULUTH, Minn.- CHUM kicked off the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign with a goal of raising $115,000 and 35,000 lbs of food.

The campaign aims to restock food shelves across the state in March.

Many of which, like CHUM, are running low on supplies donated during the holiday season.

CHUM says the disadvantaged population has increased in Duluth recently, making this campaign even more vital.

“People don’t have enough resources to meet their basic food needs month on month,” said Lee Stuart, Executive Director of CHUM, said. “And again now we’re seeing 60 people a day often and that’s much more than we’re used to.”

This year CHUM is partnering with local businesses for the food share.

Whole foods is collecting donations and offering customers the choice to round up a few cents on their purchases.

Because they say CHUM can stretch 1 dollar to 7 dollars of food.

“To help other people who are food insecure or are hungry, I think it’s really meaningful for people,” said Sarah Hannigan, General Manager at the Whole Foods Co-op.

“The other thing that our roundup does is it raises awareness about how much hunger there is in our community and it raises awareness about the ongoing need.”

Endion station is also partnering with CHUM.

They are accepting food and donations and hosting a Green Grocery fundraising event on St. Patrick’s Day.