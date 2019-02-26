City Council Approves St. Luke’s Helipad Move

Old parking lot being turned into new helipad.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth City Council has approved the move of Saint Luke’s helipad as the hospital continues to look to expand.

Citizens had previously expressed concern about the noise caused by the new location.

The resolution also approves the hospitals plans for the reconstruction of its parking deck, including an ambulance garage on East Second Street, where the new helipad would be located.

According to the hospital, the new location will shave five minutes off the time getting a patient from the helicopter to treatment.

It currently sits on top of the First Street Building.

This portion of the expansion is expected to cost about $40 million.

St. Luke’s is planning on having a total of more than “200 million in expansions over the next ten years.