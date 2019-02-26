Duluth City Council Approves St. Luke’s Helipad Move

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth City Council approved the move of St. Luke’s helipad by a 6-2 vote last night as the hospital continues to look to expand.

The move wasn’t without some controversy. Neighbors in the area have expressed concerns about how much noise they would have to deal with if the helipad moved.

The resolution also approves St. Luke’s plans for the reconstruction of its parking deck which would include an ambulance garage at 1012 E. Second St. That’s also where the helipad would be located. It’s currently sits on the First Street building. It’s a move of 385 feet or less than a block from the current helistop.

This portion of the expansion is expect to cost about $40 million. It will also include the relocation of its emergency department to Building A on East Second Street.

St. Luke’s is planning on having a total of more than $200 million in expansions which includes a six-level inpatient tower. The expansions are expected to be built over a 10-year period.