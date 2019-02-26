Energy-Efficient Innovations Showcased at the DECC for Minnesota Power’s 29th Annual Energy Design Conference

Nearly 40 exhibits showcased a variety of energy-efficient products, services, and practices.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power brings energy–efficient innovations back to Duluth for its 29th Annual Energy Design conference at the DECC.

The annual conference has something for everyone.

Minnesota Power works with energy conscious agencies from around the state to put spotlight on new innovations to save energy.

People were able to learn more about energy conservation and check out or even test drive the latest electric vehicles.

A big goal for Minnesota Power is keeping everyone updated on energy efficiency options.

Minnesota Power Customer Analyst Amanda says, “The building industry is always changing, and energy efficiency is changing and renewable energy is changing so every year we want to bring out the latest and greatest technologies and anything new in the field to help build energy efficiently.”

The Energy Conservatory was one business among the exhibits displaying energy- efficient equipment.

TEC manufactures blower doors and duck blasters to test air tightness in a home.

Testing your house for air leaks can help prevent other issues.

“This winter people are finding lots of problems with their home both with ice dam problems,” said TEC Sales Representative Paul Morin.

“More importantly making it more airtight really helps improve a home both from an energy efficiency perspective, but also reducing those ice dam problems and the expenses,” Morin continues.

Keeping a home airtight has been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 40 percent.

The Minnesota Power Energy Design Conference continues at the DECC through tomorrow afternoon.