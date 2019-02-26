Hawks Hockey Ready for Third Section Finals Battle with Raiders

It will be Hermantown vs. Greenway in the section finals on Wednesday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – For the third consecutive year, the Section 7A Championship game for boys hockey will pit perennial powerhouse Hermantown against the always dangerous Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.

The Hawks have won both of their section games by a combined score of 22–1, and haven’t lost a game since December 29th. Anyone has seen Hermantown lately would describe their play as “aggressively angry”, and they want to keep it that way against GNK.

“I think everybody just comes to the rink with the mentality that we’re going to get better today. We have some pretty physical practices. Everybody gets mad at each other so that kind of helps,” senior forward Sam High.

“I think these guys do feel like they have something to prove. Everyone thinks of us as the favorite, which I get. Nine years in a row, trying to make a tenth in a row. I get all that. But at the same time, when we started this season, we weren’t ranked that high and there were other teams that it was their year and I think these guys have taken that to heart a little bit,” said head coach Patrick Andrews.

Puck drop for Wednesday night is set for 7 o’clock at AMSOIL Arena.