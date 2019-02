In-Demand Construction Careers Highlighted at DECC

Building and construction unions eager to hire more workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Local employers in the building and construction trades are eager to hire more workers.

Students and adults looking for careers could experience some in-demand trades hands on at the annual construction career night.

Fourteen affiliated unions like carpenters, iron workers, roofers, and brick layers filled the DECC arena with interactive displays.

Prospective workers could ask the professionals questions and even sign up for apprenticeship programs in careers that are now hiring.

“After getting my bachelor’s degree in graphic design and this area not being high for that job calling I’m looking for where the jobs are at here in Duluth and the trades are definitely where it’s at,” said Sophia Morinville while attending the career night.

Some fields don’t have enough workers as it is. Others see a shortage coming in the future.

“Especially in the Duluth area, northeast Minnesota, in the next five years we are in dire need of skilled craftsmen for the amount of work that we have coming up,” said Stan Paczynski of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1.

Employers at the fair say the trades offer good wages and excellent benefits.

The unions say they are very interested in hiring more women into the construction industry and adding more diversity to their labor force.

High school students can’t sign up as apprentices until they’re eighteen, but union reps say it’s a great chance to network with employers before they start applying for opportunities.