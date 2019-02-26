Know Your Neighbor: Produce and Goods Sold at the Lincoln Park Winter Farmer’s Market

DULUTH, Minn. – Produce can be hard to come by for everyone in the winter.

A partnership between Community Action’s Duluth Seeds of Success Program and the Duluth Folk School brings the Lincoln Park Winter Farmer’s Market to provide produce even during a slow season.

The Duluth Folk School is known for supporting the community through creativity and this winter the school his helping support local producers.

“We are a farm North of Duluth, we grow small apples and fruits to make fruit vinegar,” said Eldri Snow from Clover Valley Farms.

On the first and third Thursday of the month, between November and March, local farmers and vendors sell produce and goods at the Duluth Folk School.

“We sell baked goods, sweet and savories from local produce,” said Owner of Bushel and a Peck Foods Karla Richards.

Thanks to the partnership between the Folk school and Community Action’s Seeds for Success program, The Lincoln Park Winter Farmer’s market gives another option for people in West Duluth.

Community Action’s Duluth Program Manager Rosie Alberio says “it’s just important to keep getting fresh food out there and getting access to food especially in this neighborhood there is not a grocery store close by.”

The Lincoln Park Winter Farmer’s Market is not only an option for purchasing produce but it is also a place to build a mutual trust within the community.

“I really like the camaraderie. i like that you know we get to see the same people and when new faces come in customer wise it is really great and they get to see whose here whose selling what,” said Richards.

While attempting to provide access to healthy foods, Community Action’s Duluth also offers a unique gesture for those shopping at the market.

“What I really love about this farmers market is we offer an EBT match,” said Alberio

“People can come in and pull $15 off their EBT and we will match the $15, so they will have $30 to spend in the market,” Alberio continues.

Although, the winter can be very difficult for many local producers.

Snow says “this is a slower time of year for farmers. You know we are Duluthians we just go with the flow.”

The farmers are grateful the market reminds the community of how crucial it can be for them during the winter.

“I definitely think it is important to support local farmers, support your neighbors, so buying food directly that makes it puts money in to their pockets,” said Snow.

There is still time for everyone to support local producers.

The next farmer’s market will be on March 7th at the Duluth Folk School.

Click here for more information about the Lincoln Park Winter Farmer’s Market.