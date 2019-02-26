Lunch, Dinner Deals Coming to Downtown Duluth

Eat Downtown Duluth Week Runs Monday, March 4 - Saturday, March 9

DULUTH, Minn. – Multi-courses. One price. One Destination.

The Duluth Greater Downtown Council is excited to announce another season of Eat Downtown Duluth Restaurant Week.

The delicious deals are happening Monday, March 4 through Saturday, March 9 at 19 participating locations.

The Greater Downtown Council sponsors the event twice a year with the hope of driving business into local restaurants and introducing new patrons to downtown waterfront restaurants.

Lunch specials will cost $10 per person with dinner specials priced at $25.

Participating locations:

Bellisio’s

Boat Club

Bowery Bros

Canal Park Brewing Co

Cloud 9 Asian Bistro

Dubh Linn Pub

Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park

JJ Astor

Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill

Lyric Kitchen Bar

Pickwick

Restaurant 301

7 West TapHouse

Silo’s

Sir Benedicts

Toasty’s

310 Pub

Valentini’s

Zeitgeist Arts Café

Click here to check out menu options at participating locations.