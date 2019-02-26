Lunch, Dinner Deals Coming to Downtown Duluth
Eat Downtown Duluth Week Runs Monday, March 4 - Saturday, March 9
DULUTH, Minn. – Multi-courses. One price. One Destination.
The Duluth Greater Downtown Council is excited to announce another season of Eat Downtown Duluth Restaurant Week.
The delicious deals are happening Monday, March 4 through Saturday, March 9 at 19 participating locations.
The Greater Downtown Council sponsors the event twice a year with the hope of driving business into local restaurants and introducing new patrons to downtown waterfront restaurants.
Lunch specials will cost $10 per person with dinner specials priced at $25.
Participating locations:
- Bellisio’s
- Boat Club
- Bowery Bros
- Canal Park Brewing Co
- Cloud 9 Asian Bistro
- Dubh Linn Pub
- Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park
- JJ Astor
- Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill
- Lyric Kitchen Bar
- Pickwick
- Restaurant 301
- 7 West TapHouse
- Silo’s
- Sir Benedicts
- Toasty’s
- 310 Pub
- Valentini’s
- Zeitgeist Arts Café
Click here to check out menu options at participating locations.