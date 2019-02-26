Lunch, Dinner Deals Coming to Downtown Duluth

Eat Downtown Duluth Week Runs Monday, March 4 - Saturday, March 9
DULUTH, Minn. – Multi-courses. One price. One Destination.

The Duluth Greater Downtown Council is excited to announce another season of Eat Downtown Duluth Restaurant Week.

The delicious deals are happening Monday, March 4 through Saturday, March 9 at 19 participating locations.

The Greater Downtown Council sponsors the event twice a year with the hope of driving business into local restaurants and introducing new patrons to downtown waterfront restaurants.

Lunch specials will cost $10 per person with dinner specials priced at $25.

Participating locations:

  • Bellisio’s
  • Boat Club
  • Bowery Bros
  • Canal Park Brewing Co
  • Cloud 9 Asian Bistro
  • Dubh Linn Pub
  • Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park
  • JJ Astor
  • Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill
  • Lyric Kitchen Bar
  • Pickwick
  • Restaurant 301
  • 7 West TapHouse
  • Silo’s
  • Sir Benedicts
  • Toasty’s
  • 310 Pub
  • Valentini’s
  • Zeitgeist Arts Café

Click here to check out menu options at participating locations.

  

