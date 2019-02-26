Methodist Church Votes to Continue a Ban on Gay Marriage and Gay Clergy

DULUTH, Minn. – Supporters of LGBTQ inclusion within the United Methodist Church are devastated after a final vote, at a 3-day international conference, upholds an ongoing ban of same sex weddings and gay clergy.

A local Methodist Church that welcomes the LGBTQ community is now speaking out.

More than half of the 800 delegates supported the final vote to continue the ban.

At the conference, an alternative resolution was introduced, that would have allowed individual churches to decide how they handle the LGBTQ issues.

But in a preliminary vote on Monday, only about 45% voted to support that move.

Fox 21 spoke to Coppertop Church in Duluth, which welcomes the LGBTQ community.

Pastor Jeanine Alexander at Coppertop says having a world–wide church network, makes it difficult for a decision to be made.

“The importance of the special conference is that we are pretty much split on the matter,” said Pastor Alexander.

“If it was the United States decision we would have full equality in our United Methodist Churches as a majority of the United States and majority of the United Methodist Churches in the United States believes in full inclusion,” Pastor Alexander continues.

The continuation of this policy will now require stricter and more consistent enforcement of the LGBTQ ban and Methodists who oppose are also encouraged to leave the church.