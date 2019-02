Middle School Musicians Perform at UMD

More than 300 students played in the concert

DULUTH, Minn. – Music filled the Marshall Performing Arts Center at UMD during the annual middle school honor band festival.

More than three-hundred students from about fifty schools statewide attended the festival.

Faculty say it’s a great opportunity for kids to meet students with similar interests and grow their love of music.

“There’s some smaller schools that are in rural areas that have sixteen to twenty to thirty in a band and have never played in a fully instrumented band,” said UMD Director of Bands, Mark Whitlock. “They have a chance now to come here in a nice band with all the instruments they might be missing in their program.”

The students learn the music in one day and perform a concert for their families.