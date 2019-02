Plans Move Forward For Hotel On Tower Avenue in Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – We’re getting a preview of what a new hotel will look like on Tower Avenue in Superior.

The four-story hotel will be built on the site of the former Palace Theater on North Tower and 11th Street.

Wisconsin-based Cobblestone Hotels is behind the project.

The 60-plus room hotel will include a steakhouse and taproom on the lower level.

Ground is expected to be broken sometime this year.

Nearby businesses told FOX 21 in December they are looking forward to having more foot traffic downtown with the added hotel guests.