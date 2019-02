Prep Basketball: Jacks Girls Win Playoff Opener; Grizzles, Thunderhawks Boys Victorious on the Road

The Cloquet girls basketball team opened the 7AAA playoffs with a home win over Chisago Lakes.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the first round of the 7AAA section playoffs, the Cloquet girls basketball team defeated Chisago Lakes 62-55 Tuesday night.

Vanna Kelley led the Lumberjacks with 24 points as they move on to the face top-seed Grand Rapids Saturday in the section quarterfinals at Duluth Denfeld High School.

And in boys action, North Woods won their 13 game in a row as they knocked off Carlton on the road 93-56 and Grand Rapids were also winners on the road as they topped Duluth Denfeld 82-54. Jason Sutherland led the Thunderhawks with 37 points while Josh Reinertsen led the Hunters with 26 points.