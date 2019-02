Residential Maternity Home to Open Soon in Duluth

Star of the North Maternity home can house four women and their babies at a time

DULUTH, Minn. – A residential center helping homeless pregnant women and their babies will soon open in Duluth.

The ‘Star of the North’ maternity home can house four women and their babies at a time.

Staff will help the women find education, work, and independent housing after the babies are born.

“Any woman who is single and has a baby has a twelve times greater chance of being in poverty unless they get this kind of help so our goal is to help women get out of poverty and get off to a strong start through good education.”

The maternity home is now hiring house moms and looking for other volunteers.

Staff say they hope to open in mid-April.