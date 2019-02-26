Special Report: Lets Go Ice Fishing Part I

Importance Of Guides On Lake Superior: Safety, Convenience & Reeling In The Big Catch

WASHBURN, Wisc. — After the polar vortex overtook the Northland, ice on Lake Superior rapidly formed! As of right now, over 80% of the great lake is frozen. With more ice this year, people are excited and heading to the shores.

Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot takes us on a trip across the ice on Chequamegon Bay, with Houston’s Guide Service. Wait until you see what they reeled in!

“This is absolutely, without a doubt, 100 % my favorite kind of fishing! Ice fishing on Lake Superior is the best!” explained Jarrid Houston, Owner of Houston’s Guide Service. “It’s the magic that happens out here! It’s mysterious. When I go to bed I think about it and when I wake up I think about it. It’s very different; Lake Superior is about as dangerous as it gets for ice fishing. You really need to respect the lake.”