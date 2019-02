‘We All Belong’ Art Show Celebrates Diversity at UMD

Art created by students includes drawings, 3D art, and graphic design pieces

DULUTH, Minn. – An art display at UMD is celebrating diversity through creative work.

The “We All Belong” art show was created by students. It includes 3D art, drawings, and graphic design pieces.

It was all made to create an inclusive, welcoming environment at the university.

“This just adds another layer to what we can learn from other people’s experiences and cultural differences and backgrounds and allows people to be more creative in how they’re telling their stories.”

