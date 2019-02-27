City of Duluth Kicks Off New Flag Redesign Project

City taking design submissions until April.

DULUTH, Minn.- The city of Duluth hasn’t changed it’s flag for nearly 50 years.

Some people think it needs an update.

On Wednesday the city organized a meeting for people to share their thoughts about how to update it.

The city says they have heard many requests to change the design.

So they invited the public to come share ideas.

The city put out a call for people to send in ideas for flag designs in January.

They’ve already had about 15 submissions, and they’ll be taking submissions until April.

The meeting was part of the City Hall in the City program with Mayor Emily Larson.

People gathered to share ideas about the new flag at Denfeld High School.

Meanwhile, the old flag sat tired on a table, a reminder of what so many want to see changed.

A volunteer flag committee will pick the final decision they like, which will then be submitted to the city council for approval.

“Something that represents the lake possibly, lots of hills, using light greens, blue, lift bridge shapes, such things like that,” said Emma Natale, Junior at Denfeld and future Flag Judge.

Meanwhile, city officials say they want a flag more representative of the City as a whole.

“Ultimately we’re just trying to find a unifying symbol for the city,” said Molly Hinderaker, Planner Technician with the City.

Anyone can submit a flag proposal, the directions are on http://duluthmn.gov/duluthflagproject.

They say they still want the flag to follow some basic rules: looking simple, using meaningful symbolism, and using no lettering or seals.

The City says common symbols people can use are the lake, the lift bridge, enger tower, and other images all Duluthians would know.

“There’s many different neighborhoods in Duluth, we’d like to have some kind of concrete symbol people can point to and say oh that’s the City of Duluth.”