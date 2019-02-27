College of St. Scholastica Students and Faculty Participates in Community Day

Each spring and fall semester CSS students and staff have the day off to spend time giving back.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday students and faculty at the College of St. Scholastica volunteered around the Northland for Community Day.

About one thousand people participated in the event which is held each spring and fall.

They volunteer at a wide range of places from meeting with state lawmakers in St. Paul to helping keep our streets clean in Duluth.

“I think it’s important that our college gets out in the community and shows that we are more than just a college we are more for the community than just ourselves,” said Dawn Christenson, a data coordinator for the physician’s assistant program, who was making meals for the Salvation Army today.

At the Lake Superior Zoo volunteers were helping get ready for an Easter event as well as making toys for parrots.

“I’m here with a couple of my best friends and so I think it’s really fun to just spend the time with them, get to know them a bit better, and help the community all at once,” said CSS freshman Taelynn Gittins.

The community day tradition has been ongoing since 1999 and fulfills community, one of the five benedictine values the college promotes.