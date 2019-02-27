Demolition Could be Delayed at Husky Refinery

They Still Plan on Opening in 2020 in Different Phases

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Husky Energy officials are saying the demolition process at the refinery in Superior may get delayed due to the recent heavy snow fall.

According to a Husky spokesperson, despite a possible delay they still plan on opening in 2020 in different phases.

Once open they expect to continue to process 50,000 barrels of oil a day as they did before.

Husky still hasn’t determined whether they will continue to use hydrogen fluoride at the site.

Hydrogen fluoride is a toxic chemical that can eat away at people skin all the way down to the bone among other life-threatening reactions.