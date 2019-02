Greyhounds Hockey Look to Embrace Underdog Role for Section 7AA Finals

The Duluth East boys hockey team will face Andover in the Section 7AA finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night, the Duluth East boys hockey team will face off against Andover for the second straight year at Amsoil Arena.

The Huskies come into this game on absolute fire, having lost just two games all season and they haven’t allowed a single goal so far in the section playoffs. The Greyhounds lost in overtime to Andover back in early December so Duluth East looks to embrace the underdog role in Thursday night’s game.

“We’ve changed a lot over the last month or so. We were in a bad spell in the middle there, but there’s a little bit you can take away from it just how they play. But they’re still the same team. They’re really small, but really skilled and really good. I think it’s the same game plan coming into it,” said senior Ryder Donovan.

“Where they’re fast is they move the puck so well and so efficiently, and nobody fumbles it. Everything is flat on the tape so they look really fast. It’s going to be our job, and we’re hoping that we disrupt that flow that they play with and we get them in the alley and beat them up a little bit and hopefully get them off their game a little bit,” head coach Mike Randolph said.

Puck drop for Thursday’s section title game is set for 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.