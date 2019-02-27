Head of the Lakes Job, Internship Fair Happening Thursday

Grab Your Resume and Stop by UWS Thursday, February 28 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior will host nearly 90 employers from the Twin Ports and beyond as part of the free Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair on Thursday, February 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room.

Employers will be available to meet, network and recruit for internships, seasonal work, part time, full time and volunteer positions.

The annual event is happening in partnership with Career Services offices from UW-Superior, The College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair is the area’s top regional job and internship fair for students, alumni and community members.

Cortney Alexander-Doyle, Director of Academic Advising at UWS says many careers are open in trade, healthcare and education.

Professional dress and resumes are advised for all attendees.

Free parking is available in lots 2, 11 and 14, and permits will not be required with the exception of metered and reserved spaces from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.